Coronavirus death toll rises to 234 after 9 more fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The health ministry on Sunday reported nine newly registered coronavirus-linked deaths raising the country’s death toll to 234, representing a case fatality rate of 1.75 per cent.

The country’s death rate has averaged below 2 percent so far in July as compared to June’s 2.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent recorded in May. The highest fatality rate was reported in April at 5.1 per cent.

Through an emailed statement sent to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced the recovery of 682 patients including 562 who were placed under home-based care.

This brings to 5,122 the total number of patients who have been cleared after recovering from the virus since April 1.

Kagwe however reported 603 newly detected infections following a scrutiny on 5,724 samples. The infected persons included a 7-month-old.

The newly reported infections have increased the country’s cumulative reported COVID-19 cases since March 14 to 13,353.

The new patients who include 361 males and 242 females in Nairobi (441), Kiambu (44), Mombasa (22), Nakuru(17), Kilifi(10), Machakos(6), Kisii(6), Makueni (5), Murang’a (3), Nyeri (2).

Kakamega, Kericho, Kisumu, Kwale Lamu, Narok, Tharaka Nithi and Uasin Gishu county each recorded a single case.

The new cases reported in Nairobi are spread across Lang’ata (43), Westlands(43), Dagoretti North (34), Kibra (33), Ruaraka (33), Embakasi East (28), Makadara (26), Roysambu (25), Embakasi South (23), Embakasi West(23), Kasarani (23), Embakasi North (21), Kamukunji (20), Dagoretti South(15), Embakasi Central (9) and Mathare (4).

Kikuyu, Ruiru and Thika accounted for 10 cases each reported in Kiambu with Kabete and Kiambu Town reporting 4 cases each whilst Juja and Kiambaa registered two cases each.