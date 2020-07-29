CJ Maraga orders 14-day closure of Milimani, Rongo courts after COVID-19 cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Chief Justice David Maraga ordered a 14-day closure of Milimani and Rongo courts on Wednesday after COVID-19 cases were reported among members of staff.

In a statement to newsrooms, Maraga said all urgent matters will be heard through online platforms effective July 30.

He said a staff member who had tested positive had been in contact with several other members of the Judiciary thus necessitating the urgent closure.

“A member of staff had physical contact with several others before testing positive. The Leadership of the Judiciary has, in consultation with the leadership of Milimani Law Courts and the Ministry of Health, taken the necessary steps to suspend physical court operations,” said Maraga.

During the 14 day period, Maraga said members of the staff at Milimani Law Courts will self quarantine and thereafter get tested before resumption of operations at the court station.