Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In a statement to newsrooms, Maraga said all urgent matters will be heard through online platforms effective July 30/FILE

Corona Virus

CJ Maraga orders 14-day closure of Milimani, Rongo courts after COVID-19 cases reported

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Chief Justice David Maraga ordered a 14-day closure of Milimani and Rongo courts on Wednesday after COVID-19 cases were reported among members of staff.

In a statement to newsrooms, Maraga said all urgent matters will be heard through online platforms effective July 30.

He said a staff member who had tested positive had been in contact with several other members of the Judiciary thus necessitating the urgent closure.

“A member of staff had physical contact with several others before testing positive. The Leadership of the Judiciary has, in consultation with the leadership of Milimani Law Courts and the Ministry of Health, taken the necessary steps to suspend physical court operations,” said Maraga.

During the 14 day period, Maraga said members of the staff at Milimani Law Courts will self quarantine and thereafter get tested before resumption of operations at the court station.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Blogger Isaac Kibet freed on Sh50,000 cash bail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A blogger arrested for publishing misleading information on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s indisposition over COVID-19 was freed on...

18 mins ago

County News

CS Matiangi gazettes Friday a national holiday to mark Eid al-Adha

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred  Matiangi on Wednesday gazetted Friday as a national holiday to mark Eid al-Adha, the second...

36 mins ago

Corona Virus

Annual circumcision rites restricted over COVID-19 fears

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – The annual circumcision fete which usually takes place between April and December in various parts of Western Kenya will...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Police clear migrant camp outside Paris at high virus risk

Aubervilliers, France, Jul 29 – French police on Wednesday evacuated some 1,500 migrants from a camp north of Paris where crowded living conditions and...

2 hours ago

County News

Police to conduct disarmament raid on Nairobi Assembly: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed Inspector General of Police to conduct disarmament at the Nairobi County Assembly following...

2 hours ago

World

Anger grows over Hong Kong university sacking of activist

Hong Kong, China, Jul 29 – A prominent Hong Kong democracy activist vowed Wednesday to appeal his sacking by a top university as city...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 311 after 12 more virus-related deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country rose to 311 on Wednesday after the death of 12 more...

3 hours ago

World

Yemeni separatists abandon self-rule, push peace deal

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jul 29 – Yemeni separatists abandoned their declaration of self-rule in the south on Wednesday and pledged to implement a stalled...

4 hours ago