Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The shutdown which is meant to facilitate major repair works at the Mwagu Water Intake along Chania River will start on Thursday morning and end on Friday at 6pm/FILE

County News

City water firm announces 48-hour supply disruption for scheduled maintenance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) is Thursday set to shut down the Ngethu Water Treatment plant for 48 hours to facilitate scheduled maintenance.

The city water supplier, in a notice on Wednesday, said the two-day maintenance works will necessitate the disruption of water supply across the city.

The shutdown which is meant to facilitate major repair works at the Mwagu Water Intake along Chania River will start on Thursday morning and end on Friday at 6pm.

NCWSC’s Managing Director Eng. Nahashon Muguna said the intake was damaged by the recent heavy rainfall.

Areas set to experience the interruption of water supply include Juja road, Outer-ring road, Thika road, Mombasa Road, Nairobi city centre and Limuru road.

Others are Kangundo road, Ruai, Kayole, Komarock and Njiru.

The water company assured of timely restoration of supply, urging city residents to use available water sparingly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Panic-buying returns as Melbourne braces for lengthy lockdown

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 8 – Shoppers in Australia’s second-biggest city stripped supermarket shelves Wednesday as millions in Melbourne prepared for a return to virus...

41 mins ago

business

Britain to reveal post-coronavirus recovery plan

London, United Kingdom, Jul 8 – Britain will Wednesday unveil a mini-budget to kickstart the UK economy, hoping costly infrastructure investment will help build...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

China opens Hong Kong headquarters for its secret police

Hong Kong, China, Jul 8 – China opened a new office on Wednesday for its intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Defeating COVID-19 is your responsibility, govt says

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Kenyans have been urged to take personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19, as numbers surged to 8,250 with...

14 hours ago

World

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 after calling it a ‘little flu’

Brasília, Brazil, Jul 6 – Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has long minimized the risks posed by the coronavirus, has tested positive for the...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Declare Mental Health a national disaster: Taskforce

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7- Mental Health may soon be declared a national disaster in the country if recommendations made by the task-force on Mental...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Coronavirus patients won’t be taken to Nairobi for treatment, CS Kagwe says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7- The Ministry of Health has urged county governments to improve their capacity to accommodate coronavirus caseloads, warning that patients will...

16 hours ago

County News

Gen. Badi and team should intensify the war on city cartels

For a city that started out as a stopover for railway builders 110 years ago, Nairobi has come a long way. The modern metropolis...

16 hours ago