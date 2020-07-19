Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Worshippers attend mass at Nairobi’s Our Lady of Mercy Guadalupe Parish following resumption of in-person worship/CFM – Julie Owino

Corona Virus

City churches reopen under strict distancing regulations

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – A cross section of city churches reopened for in-person worship today, a week and a half after government allowed the phased resumption of congregational worship under strict COVID-19 containment guidelines.

A spot check by Capital FM News revealed Our Lady of Mercy Guadalupe Parish based in Adams Arcade, Light House Christian Church and Revival Sanctuary of Glory in Kawangware welcomed their congregants back to church after being closed for more than 90 days.

According to Our Lady of Mercy Guadalupe Parish Father Javier Gonzales, the church is now conducting 10 services in order to accommodate as many of its parishioners with congregations limited to a maximum of 100 worshipers within a period of not more than an hour. 

“It was God’s will for us to get back to church and what we have decided now is that we are going to have 10 services in one day in order to accommodate everyone,” Fr Gonzales revealed.

The first services start at Our Lady of Mercy Guadalupe now starts at 7am while the last one begins at 5pm.

Religious leaders at Light House Christian Church and Revival Sanctuary of Glory in Kawangware however said they witnessed a low attendance.

Light House Christian Church Secretary Bridgit Mulanya said that the church is likely to maintain one service on Sunday due to the low attendance witnessed on the first day of resumption.

“We barely saw more than fifteen people attend our services today since majority of our members are mothers and are taking care of their younger children who cannot be allowed to come in,” Mulanya said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Only 30 people were here for our first and third service, majority of them are aged between 25-35, we suspect that people fear contracting the virus thus the low turnout witnessed today,” said Revival Sanctuary of Glory Pastor Martin Ng’ang’a.

The churches now require all their members to have their temperatures checked and sanitized before being allowed into the service.

Once the worship services are concluded, the members are required to leave the premises immediately to give room for the congregants who are coming in for the next slotted time of worship.

Other city churches however, among them Anglican’s mother-church All Saint Cathedral, Christ is the Answer Ministries, Parkland Baptist Church and Nairobi Chapel opted out of in-person worship sessions electing to broadcast services online and through television.

“We wish to inform you that after due consultation with the CITAM elders and the pastoral team, we are of the collective view that we should not reopen our assemblies immediately, this is especially in the interest of preserving lives in this period when the COVID-19 infections are rising sharply,” CITAM Presiding Bishop David Oginde said in a statement.

“We will not reopen immediately, we acknowledge that we have all missed physical gathering for worship but this decision is purely in the interest of being responsible in upholding the health of our congregants,” Nairobi Chapel Senior Pastor Nick Korir wrote to the church members.

Places of worship in Kenya were closed on March 22 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has disrupted livelihoods.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Twitter removes Trump retweet video after Linkin Park complain

Los Angeles, United States, Jul 19 – Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park...

55 mins ago

Corona Virus

TIFA survey scores government COVID-19 containment efforts at 33pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – A survey published by Trends Insight For Africa (TIFA) on Sunday scored government coronavirus containment efforts at 33 per cent,...

1 hour ago

World

Syrians vote for new parliament amid war, economic turmoil

Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, Jul 19 – Syrians voted Sunday to elect a new parliament as the Damascus government grapples with international sanctions and...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

‘We missed you,’ Cardinal Njue tells congregants in first post-closure in-person mass

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Nairobi Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue on Sunday presided over the first Sunday Mass to be held after the...

3 hours ago

business

EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says Merkel

Brussels, Belgium, Jul 19 – Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that EU leaders may fail to reach an agreement on Sunday on a huge...

3 hours ago

World

Man questioned over Nantes cathedral fire

Rennes, France, Jul 19 – French investigators were on Sunday questioning a man who worked at the cathedral in the city of Nantes which...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID19 exposes gaps in critical care in the health sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in the number of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in intensive care units across the...

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Security and Stability: The kenya-UK partnership

In 1934, American psychologist Abraham Maslow published his ‘hierarchy of needs’. During his lifetime he lived through the Great War, the Spanish Influenza, which...

5 hours ago