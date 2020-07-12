Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Christ is the Answer Ministries(CITAM) in a letter to to its congregants on Saturday noted church assemblies will not reopen immediately in the wake of increased coronavirus infections citing the need for more time to monitor the situation/CITAM/FILE

Corona Virus

City churches CITAM, Parklands Baptist opt out of reopening plan

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Several religious leaders have opted to have their places of worship remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite government allowing a phased reopening of places of worship under strict containment guidelines.

The Christ is the Answer Ministries(CITAM) in a letter to to its congregants on Saturday noted church assemblies will not reopen immediately in the wake of increased coronavirus infections citing the need for more time to monitor the situation.

“We wish to inform you that after due consultation with the CITAM elders and the pastoral team, we are of the collective view that we should not reopen our assemblies immediately, this is especially in the interest of preserving lives in this period when the COVID-19 infections are rising sharply,” CITAM Presiding Bishop David Oginde said in a statement.

“As Parkland Baptist Church, we, however, think the limit of 100 people per service will not be sufficient for us, also recognizing that a significant proportion of our church members consist of families with young children, we are therefore concerned that the wholesome family fellowship which we greatly value will be affected,” a memo from Nairobi’s Parklands Baptist Church read.

Nairobi Chapel also issued a similar statement.

“We will not reopen immediately, we acknowledge that we have all missed physical gathering for worship but this decision is purely in the interest of being responsible in upholding the health of our congregants,” Nairobi Chapel Senior Pastor Nick Korir wrote to the church members.

Deliverance Church Umoja also said, “We are not yet congregating; we will still have our online church as usual until further communication.”

The move to maintain online services by churches comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on July 6 that churches can reopen under strict guidelines developed by an interfaith council he appointed to review phased reopening of churches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also said that the services will only last an hour once churches reopen on July 14.

Additionally, Sunday Schools and Madrassas shall remain suspended until further notice, and in-person worship shall not include congregants under the age of thirteen years or above the age of 58 years or persons with underlying conditions.

Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria, the Chairperson of the Interfaith Council, said every place of worship will be expected to form a COVID-19 committee that will oversee monitoring the adherence of the new measures.

But even as some churches opt to continue with online services, a research conducted by Infotrak Research in May revealed that 59 per cent of Kenyans are in support of plans to re-open places of worship but under strict COVID-19 protocols.

At the same time, a survey conducted in June sponsored by ShahidiHub Africa Limited revealed that over 64 per cent of religious leaders wanted churches to be reopened immediately.

The pollster interviewed 429 church leaders in 33 counties out of 47 between May 22 and June 20.

Places of worship in Kenya have remained closed since March 22 and have been conducting online services, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has disrupted livelihoods.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenyan High Commission in London announces fifth KQ evacuation flight to Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Kenyans stranded in the United Kingdom have a chance to return home through on Friday through a Kenya Airways flight...

10 mins ago

World

Polarised Poles vote in tight presidential election

Warsaw, Poland, Jul 12 – Poles voted on Sunday in a knife-edge presidential election between a populist incumbent closely allied with US President Donald...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

China economy rebounds in Q2 after virus hit: AFP poll

Beijing, China, Jul 12 – China returned to growth in the second quarter after the coronavirus pandemic handed the world’s second largest economy its...

1 hour ago

World

UN to hold crisis talks as decaying Yemen tanker risks disaster

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jul 12 – An abandoned oil tanker lying off Yemen’s coast with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board is...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Frontline health workers’ COVID-19 risk allowances ready for disbursement: MOH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi says health workers’ will now be able to access their allowances after the ministry...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

As virus rages in US, Trump finally wears a mask

Bethesda, United States, Jul 12 – US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense...

2 hours ago

County News

Muturi, county speakers urge IEBC to streamline County Assembly nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 –The County Assemblies Forum (CAF) has urged the poll agency, IEBC, to review the framework for nomination of members to...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19: Medics urge govt to fast-track comprehensive insurance given high occupational risks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 –The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) has challenged the government to ensure that healthcare workers and those...

5 hours ago