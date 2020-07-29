Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In the letter dispatched to the Speaker on Tuesday, Ngwele (right) said he had received a Notice of Motion, sponsored by South B Ward ward representative Waithera Chege, seeking the removal of Elachi (left) on various grounds among them gross misconduct, incompetence and violation of the Constitution/CFM

County News

City Assembly in shambles as Elachi-Ngwele supremacy war rages on

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Confusion now surrounds the operations at the County Assembly of Nairobi after Speaker Beatrice Elachi adjourned sittings until September 8 barely hours after Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele issued a notice suspending her from presiding over Assembly affairs until a censure motion against her is dispensed.

In the letter dispatched to the Speaker on Tuesday, Ngwele said he had received a Notice of Motion, sponsored by South B Ward ward representative Waithera Chege, seeking Elachi’s removal on various grounds among them gross misconduct, incompetence and violation of the Constitution.

He notified the Speaker that she has been invited to appear before the County Assembly Plenary on Tuesday, August 4, to respond to the allegations.

“This office, in compliance with the provisions of the said Section 11 of the Act and the Standing Orders, has undertaken a verification exercise for compliance of the Notice of Motion to the Law and the Standing Orders of the Nairobi City County Assembly, I am satisfied that the Motion has met the required minimums for tabling under the Act,” Ngwele stated.

Ngwele, while citing Section 11 (6) of the Act, said Elachi shall not perform any of the functions of the Office of the Speaker pending the resolution of the ouster motion by the County Assembly.

However, the Speaker on her part declared that the Assembly which had begun holding virtual sittings would have to adjourn all its sittings including committees. She claimed the adjournment was necessitated by the need to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She stated that her decision was further informed by the standoff that saw police officers clash with a section of Members of the County Assembly who forcefully stormed the Speaker’s Office in their fresh attempt to serve her with the impeachment notice, which had already been signed by 59 MCAs.

“The Assembly stands adjourned until Tuesday 8, September, 2020. Accordingly, no person shall be allowed in the Assembly precincts apart from a few staff,” stated Elachi.

The running battles with the police left Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu, Nominated MCAs Ann Thumbi and Nancy Muthama seriously injured.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Yemeni separatists abandon self-rule, push peace deal

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jul 29 – Yemeni separatists abandoned their declaration of self-rule in the south on Wednesday and pledged to implement a stalled...

25 mins ago

World

Lee Kuan Yew grandson convicted of contempt of court in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, Jul 29 – A grandson of Singapore’s founding leader Lee Kuan Yew and nephew of the current prime minister was convicted Wednesday...

1 hour ago

World

Australia deploys disaster teams to virus-hit care homes

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 29 – Australia is deploying disaster-relief teams to elderly care homes in Melbourne overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases and...

1 hour ago

World

Japan court recognises more Hiroshima bomb survivors

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 29 – A Hiroshima court issued a rare ruling Wednesday expanding the designation of atomic bomb survivors to include more people...

1 hour ago

business

‘Life at the top’: Lebanon mountain club dodges economic crisis

Faqra, Lebanon, Jul 29 – Panama hats and designer sunglasses, champagne buckets and luxury cars: in the mountain resort town of Faqra, Lebanon’s economic...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

Anger grows over Hong Kong university sacking of activist

Hong Kong, China, Jul 29 – A prominent Hong Kong democracy activist on Wednesday vowed to appeal his sacking by a top university as...

2 hours ago

County News

Fugitive Mansur Surur arrested in Mombasa on arrival from Yemen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Detectives stationed at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Wednesday arrested Abubakar Mansur Surur, a 60-year-old Kenyan fugitive...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

China records highest new-case count in three months

Beijing, China, Jul 29 – China reported 101 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, its highest single-day figure in three months, as gyms, bars and museums...

4 hours ago