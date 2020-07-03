Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Vivo energy is among companies in the region that have pledged to use the revamped railway infrastructure to transport their goods/CFM

business

Central region governors laud revival of Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge rail

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Governors drawn from the central region have commended ongoing efforts by the national government to revive the Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge railway, a move they say will boost the region’s economy.

Speaking during a meeting with the business community at Kiganjo on Friday, the Governors led by the regional bloc Chairperson Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said the railway line, which will facilitate cheap and affordable transportation of goods, will spur the region’s economy.

Farm produce expected to be ferried through the line that collapsed in the nineties include coffee, tea and horticulture.

“Governors from this region want to say that we fully support this Noble project since apart from agricultural products we have minerals that can be transported through rail. It will make doing business cheap hence we will benefit,” said Kimemia.

Kimemia however called for extension of the line to Meru and Nyandarua counties so that each of the ten counties in the central region benefit from the infrastructure.

Vivo energy is among companies in the region that have pledged to use the revamped railway infrastructure to transport their goods.

Governor Kimemia however urged the railway corporation to engage settlers who occupied abandoned properties following the collapse of the railway service in a bid to ensure relocations are done humanely.  

“We know that when this line collapsed in the nineties many took advantage and even constructed buildings which you have earmarked for demolition, please do it in a humane manner through consultation,” he appealed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was more forthright saying the revival of the railway line should not come as a regret to local investors amid impending demolitions targeting illegal occupants of railway property.

“We should not have this colonial mentality where people see the corporation as a colonial relic with some laws of trespass applying. Give them a humane face by allowing them to operate as they seek alternative places to move their investments,” said Kahiga 

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

India’s Modi makes surprise China border visit after clash

Srinagar, India, Jul 3 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to India’s northern frontier region with China on Friday in his...

15 mins ago

Africa

French court rejects fresh probe of plane downing that sparked Rwanda genocide

Paris, France, Jul 3 – French appeals judges on Friday threw out a bid to reopen an investigation into the 1994 assassination of Rwanda’s...

20 mins ago

World

France gets new PM as Macron charts ‘new course’

Paris, France, Jul 3 – French President Emmanuel Macron Friday named a senior bureaucrat to replace Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whose government resigned after...

23 mins ago

County News

CMD warns against proposed downscaling of political parties funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has cautioned against a legislative proposal to slash political parties funding, saying the move...

26 mins ago

County News

Mombasa clerics urge resumption of congregational worship amid virus uncertainty

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 3 – Pastors at the Coast on Friday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to open the churches and allow Kenyans to converge...

3 hours ago

World

More than 160 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

Hpakant, Myanmar, Jul 3 – The battered bodies of more than 160 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide...

5 hours ago

World

Australia warns conspiracy theories thwarting COVID containment efforts

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 3 – Coronavirus conspiracy theories are hampering frantic efforts to contain a steep spike in cases around the city of Melbourne,...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

China crackdown sparks Western offers of asylum for Hong Kongers

Hong Kong, China, Jul 3 – Western nations are moving to offer millions of Hong Kongers refuge after Beijing passed draconian security laws designed...

5 hours ago