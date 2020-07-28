Bondo OCPD dies after suffering breathing difficulties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 28 – The Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in Siaya’s Bondo sub-county died on Tuesday after developing breathing complications, Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed.

Antony Wafula passed on at the Bondo Sub-County Hospital where he was rushed to at around 11.00 pm. He passed on at 1.00 am.

Kooli said the cause of Wafula’s death was yet to be ascertained.

“Up to now we can’t tell the cause of death,” he said.

He however stated that samples had been taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) lab in Kisumu to establish the cause of death.

Wafula is said to have returned his children to Nairobi immediately after the partial lockdown that was imposed in the city was lifted on July 6 and only reported back to his station recently.

Since then, he is said to have been feeling a little bit unwell until last night when his condition deteriorated.

Kooli said the late Wafula’s body is lying at the Bondo Sub-County Hospital mortuary.