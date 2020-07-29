Blogger Isaac Kibet freed on Sh50,000 cash bail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – A blogger arrested for publishing misleading information on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s indisposition over COVID-19 was freed on Wednesday on a Sh50,000 cash bail.

Isaac Kibet denied charges leveled against him during an appearance before a Milimani Chief Magistrate.

The prosecution said the accused knowingly published false information calculated to cause fear and panic to CS Matiangi and his family.

Kibet allegedly committed between July 23 and 24 at unknown location in the country.

He denied the charges before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi.

His lawyer Collins Kiprono, Kibet requested the court to release him on lenient bond terms saying he is from a humble background.

Kiprono told the court his client recently graduated from Kenyatta University and he is a poor journalist having not secured a job.

He argued the blogger had a fixed abode and had cooperated with the investigation since his arrest.

“Noting hard economic times due to COVID-19, kindly give my client lenient bail so that he can be able to attend court,” Kiprono said.

Kibet was charged after a request for an additional 14 days to complete investigations was denied by the court on Monday, the magistrate giving the prosecution two days instead to conclude the probe.

The case will be mentioned on August 12.