December 30, 2020 | President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and his Deputy William Ruto (right) and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (left) during the presentation of the first draft of the BBI report at State House/PSCU

BBI support scored at 47 per cent in new survey

Published

NAIROBI,  Kenya, Jul 22 – A new study by Research firm Intel Research Solutions (IRS) has projected the popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at 47 per cent.

The survey published on Wednesday indicated 41 per cent of 4,224 respondents interviewed between July 10 and 15 do not support the initiative.

Forty-nine per cent of those who supported the initiative were male while 44 per cent were female respondents. Forty per cent of male respondents expressed opposition for the BBI compared to 42 per cent of female respondents.

Another 12 per cent included those who did not know or refused to answer the question. The group comprised 11 per cent female respondents and 14 per cent male respondents.

In respect to regions, North Eastern expressed highest support for the BBI at 83 per cent while the Central showed least support at 23 per cent.

Coast, Eastern and Rift Valley regions reported 42, 35 and 45 per cent support respectively while Western, Nyanza and Nairobi registered high acceptance at 52, 69 and 60 per cent respectively.

The BBI enjoyed the highest approval among respondents aged between 31-35 years at 50 per cent. Forty-three and 42 per cent of respondents aged 18-24 and those above 55 years respectively expressed support for BBI.

The survey reported a 95 percent accuracy with a +/-2 margin error.

The BBI report is currently with the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative Report who are expected to hand it over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his hand-shake partner Raila Odinga.

The report is expected to lay a roadmap for the implementation of proposed changes on the constitution and national policy.

