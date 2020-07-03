Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General/FILE/OAG

Kenya

Auditor General nominee Nancy Gathungu set for approval hearing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Auditor General nominee Nancy Gathungu was expected before the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee on Friday for an approval hearing.

Gathungu was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 19, after emerging top among three candidates presented to him by the Recruitment Panel that interviewed candidates for Auditor General position.

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General.

If approved by the National Assembly, Gathungu will serve for an 8-year nonrenewable term.

Her nomination on June 19 came a month after the Public Service Commission (PSC) published 10 names of candidates shortlisted for the position of Auditor General.

The post has been vacant since August 2019 following Edward Ouko’s exit.

Those who were shortlisted in the special Gazette Notice issued on May 15 included Gathungu, Leonard Lari, Edwin Kipkoech, Benson Ochieng, Silvester Ngei and Elizabeth Wangui.

Others were Idris Abdi, Meshack Obiero, Paul Wangila and Denis Theuri.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The post had attracted 64 applicants. 

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General.

The selection process for the Auditor General was advertised afresh after seventeen shortlisted candidates failed to reach the threshold for the final shortlist for appointment in December 2019.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Stephen Kirogo said the position was re-advertised to ensure a competitive process.

“Consultations were made and the position as of now is that the position will be re-advertised so that more Kenyans can offer themselves for appointment as the next Auditor General. That being the case the steps as provided for by the law will apply,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

business

Central region governors laud rival of Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge rail

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Governors drawn from the central region have commended ongoing efforts by the national government to revive the Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge...

22 mins ago

County News

Mombasa clerics urge resumption of congregational worship amid virus uncertainty

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 3 – Pastors at the Coast on Friday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to open the churches and allow Kenyans to converge...

1 hour ago

World

More than 160 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

Hpakant, Myanmar, Jul 3 – The battered bodies of more than 160 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide...

3 hours ago

World

Australia warns conspiracy theories thwarting COVID containment efforts

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 3 – Coronavirus conspiracy theories are hampering frantic efforts to contain a steep spike in cases around the city of Melbourne,...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

China crackdown sparks Western offers of asylum for Hong Kongers

Hong Kong, China, Jul 3 – Western nations are moving to offer millions of Hong Kongers refuge after Beijing passed draconian security laws designed...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

Hong Kongers scrub social media history in face of security law

Hong Kong, China, Jul 3 – Hong Kongers are scrubbing their social media accounts, deleting chat histories and mugging up on cyber privacy as...

4 hours ago

World

Kim signals North Korea to keep border closed

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jul 3 – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned against the “hasty” relaxation of anti-coronavirus measures, state media reported...

4 hours ago

World

Briton Ghislaine Maxwell charged in Epstein sex abuse case

New York, United States, Jul 3 – English socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested Thursday and charged with sex trafficking minors for late financier Jeffrey...

4 hours ago