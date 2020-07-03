Auditor General nominee Nancy Gathungu set for approval hearing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Auditor General nominee Nancy Gathungu was expected before the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee on Friday for an approval hearing.

Gathungu was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 19, after emerging top among three candidates presented to him by the Recruitment Panel that interviewed candidates for Auditor General position.

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General.

If approved by the National Assembly, Gathungu will serve for an 8-year nonrenewable term.

Her nomination on June 19 came a month after the Public Service Commission (PSC) published 10 names of candidates shortlisted for the position of Auditor General.

The post has been vacant since August 2019 following Edward Ouko’s exit.

Those who were shortlisted in the special Gazette Notice issued on May 15 included Gathungu, Leonard Lari, Edwin Kipkoech, Benson Ochieng, Silvester Ngei and Elizabeth Wangui.

Others were Idris Abdi, Meshack Obiero, Paul Wangila and Denis Theuri.

The post had attracted 64 applicants.

The selection process for the Auditor General was advertised afresh after seventeen shortlisted candidates failed to reach the threshold for the final shortlist for appointment in December 2019.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Stephen Kirogo said the position was re-advertised to ensure a competitive process.

“Consultations were made and the position as of now is that the position will be re-advertised so that more Kenyans can offer themselves for appointment as the next Auditor General. That being the case the steps as provided for by the law will apply,” he said.