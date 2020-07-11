Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

County News

Aman says ‘slight increase’ in teen pregnancies not as alarming as reported

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman on Saturday said ‘a slight increase’ in reported teenage pregnancies in the country are not as alarming as projected in the media.

Aman who was speaking during the World Population Day commemoration said figures reported in the current quarter are lower than what the country had recorded in the similar period last year.

“If we look at the total national numbers of teenage pregnancies reported from January, we are at 150,433 actually lower than what we saw during the same period last year at 175,488,” said Aman.

He however called for a multi-sectoral approach in combating teenage pregnancies that have continued to spike in recent months.

“To address this, we require a multi-sectoral approach that includes different lines in ministers, non-governmental organisations, civil society and faith-based organizations, communities, teachers, parents, as agents of change to end teenage pregnancies,” said Aman.

Data published by the Kenya Health Information System in June indicated 152,820 teen pregnancies had been reported nationwide since March.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha last month called for tougher action against individuals who sexually assault girls even as he urged parents to pay more attention in morally guiding their children.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday directed the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC) to probe escalating cases of teenage pregnancies, among them cases of violation of children’s rights.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Within the 30 days, he said “the Centre is further directed to prepare an advisory to our security agencies on remedial action and initiate immediate prosecution of all violators.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Rifle owners lobby, NGOA, seeks stringent regulations to avert gun violence crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The National Gun Owners Association (NGOA) has called for the formulation of a policy to regulate the number of guns...

28 mins ago

Africa

LSK roots for Judiciary’s financial autonomy to guarantee tamperproof e-filing portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The Law Society of Kenya on Saturday warned the Judiciary’s reliance to the Executive for funding could halt the...

2 hours ago

Africa

Manoah Esipisu appointed to head Commonwealth Secretariat Board

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu has been appointed Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Board...

3 hours ago

Africa

Ghana library showcases black and African literature

Accra, Ghana, Jul 11 – A small group of visitors waits eagerly at the entrance to a single-storey building in Ghana’s capital Accra, looking...

4 hours ago

Africa

Mali leader pledges investigation after protest turns violent

Bamako, Mali, Jul 11 – Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said he had launched an investigation into violence committed during a mass anti-government protest...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Trump commutes prison sentence of ally Roger Stone: W. House

Washington, United States, Jul 11 – President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the prison sentence of his longtime ally Roger Stone, shielding the veteran...

4 hours ago

business

EU chief proposes five billion euro Brexit emergency fund

Brussels, Belgium, Jul 11 – EU Council president Charles Michel on Friday proposed setting up a five billion euro reserve fund for any unforeseen...

4 hours ago

business

Poghishio faces litmus test as Senate reconvenes over revenue sharing formula impasse

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – The Senate will hold another special sitting on Monday to give Senators another chance at approving the proposed formula...

6 hours ago