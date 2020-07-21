Aga Khan university hospital opens executive and specialty clinic in Westlands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – Aga Khan University Hospital has launched a new Peponi Specialty and Executive Clinic in Westlands in what, the management said, is part of its commitment to provide quality specialized care to its patients.

This becomes the 49th outpatient medical centre operated by the Hospital – with 4 in Uganda, one in Arusha, Tanzania and 44th in Kenya.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Dr Shawn Bolouki, the Hospital Chief Executive Officer said that the clinic, located on 6 Peponi Road in Westlands, is run by a dedicated team of consultant doctors and specialist nurses across different specialties.

“Our aim with the Peponi Specialty and Executive Clinic is to increase access of our services to the people of this great city. This clinic shall provide a one-stop setting for our patients to receive care from consultants of different specialties including Surgery, Paediatrics, Cancer, Family Medicine, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Haematology among others”, he said.

“The facility will double-up as a wellness centre where people will be able to do their annual medical checkups as well as pre-requisite medical examinations.”

Dr Bolouki further noted that despite the disruption of normal activities occasioned by COVID-19, healthcare needs have not changed and it was important for patients to continue their care, timely and safely.

“Do not wait for your situation to deteriorate especially for those suffering from chronic conditions. To ensure your continuity of care, we have put in place various safety measures to protect all people visiting the hospital as well as our staff,” he added

Hon. Justin Muturi, Speaker of the National Assembly and Chief Guest at the launch ceremony lauded the Hospital for remaining a leader in the provision of healthcare in the region.

“I am happy to note that this Peponi Executive and Specialty Clinic will be run by Consultants from different specialties. This is a great step towards ensuring that patients access the best care they need,” he said.

“Of particular interest to me is the fact that this clinic will have a wellness centre. This fits in well with preventive care. I urge my colleagues in Parliament and fellow Kenyans to make use of the wellness centre through regular health screening to know the status of their health especially this time when non-communicable diseases are ravaging lives.”

The Speaker also praised the hospital for being a pioneer in the health sector as seen in the acquisition of the region’s first PET CT scan for the management of cancer, heart disease and neurological disorders. Recently, the hospital started conducting Prostrate PET CT Scan, making Kenya, the second country in sub-Saharan Africa, after South Africa to conduct this test.

The new Peponi Executive and Specialty Clinic also has a well-stocked pharmacy and onsite laboratory for routine and specialized tests.