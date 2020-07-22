Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, unveiled by Xi in 2013, envisages linking China with Africa, Asia and Europe through a network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks.

Africa

Africa should seize opportunities in China’s BRI to prosper

Adhere Cavince

Published

In 2013, China launched the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an infrastructure, connectivity and people to people development programme aimed at integrating Asia, Europe and Africa. A part of China’s opening-up strategy and commitment to share its development proceeds with the rest of the world, BRI was billed by Beijing as a collaboration platform capable of multiplying provision of regional public goods to foster sustainable development in the participating territories.

The sheer ambition and potential reach of BRI led to some major powers viewing it as the ultimate geopolitical strategy to bring more states under the influence of China. Yet such labeling did not dampen the enthusiasm of countries that saw the initiative as a panacea to their persistent development challenges. To date, over 150 countries and international organizations have signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China.

In Africa, 43 countries have since signed up with the initiative, including the African Union. Much of the BRI proposals resonated with the needs of the continent. Africa was the least integrated and poorest region in the world. Critical infrastructure such as roads, ports, railways were either dilapidated or nonexistent. To catch up, the African Development Bank intimated that Africa needed sustained, decade-long infrastructure investments in excess of $108 billion annually.

With weak domestic economies and a bellicose international financial market, the China package offered an alternative for developing states to shorten the wait and deliver the much needed services. Since 2012, China has invested over US$ 15 billion annually to aid Africa’s infrastructure modernization, according to the China Africa Research Initiative.

Among the notable projects financed and constructed by China include Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi railway; Ethiopia-Djibouti railway; Uganda’s Karuma hydropower; Nigeria’s Abuja-Masaka light rail and. A plethora of other projects spanning energy, mining, telecommunications, health and transport are in different stages of implementation. The projects are responsive to Africa’s integration desires as explained in the Agenda 2063 or flagship initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

While China has demonstrated its commitment to undertake long term and capital intensive projects in the continent, the question of sustainability and integrity of the partnership has arisen. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, most African countries have expressed fears that servicing external debt may deny their economies funds to mount adequate response to the health crisis. As the biggest bilateral lender to Africa, China’s role in the continent’s debt management has come under increased focus. Secondly, the recent court ruling by Kenya’s Court of Appeal that Kenya Railways Corporation violated the law in procuring the Standard Gauge Railway project has left a sour taste in the economic relations between Kenya and China.

Beyond the polemics of infrastructure and debt in Africa, BRI has proven an effective vehicle on policy coordination and resource sharing during the global pandemic. China has been a linchpin in aiding developing economies to access the much needed essential commodities to battle the virus. Beijing has equally been on the forefront sharing its epidemics management experience while hoisting multilateralism by financially supporting global and regional intergovernmental organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although African countries have had heterogeneous outcomes in their economic partnership with China, it would be naïve to play down the role that BRI could play in rejuvenating African economies. The continent is still in need of investments that can fuel industrialization, trade, urbanization and sustainable development. China still stands out as one of the strongest partners that Africa can leverage to leapfrog its development prospects.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To be truly utilitarian, however, both China and Africa should be pragmatic about the obtaining domestic conditions in order to generate requisite development force and achieve set cooperative objectives.      

The global pandemic has heightened the need for additional investments in public health systems, connectivity and digital products. All these are provided for within the BRI framework – and the virus has only provided impetus for engagement on these fronts.

Building on the gains made, BRI projects should be implemented on universal standards spanning transparency; environmental standards, labour and local content thresholds as well as sustainability. These measures will weed out allegations of bribery, environmental degradation, influx of immigrants and debt distress; all of which have poisoned the debate on China’s presence in the continent.

There is need to upscale policy coordination within African markets so that the arising infrastructure proceeds can facilitate cross border trade, investments and people movements. AfCFTA is a good platform to do much work on this front.

The emerging anti-China sentiments by a section of the African agency risk rolling back the milestones already consolidated within China-Africa ties. Weaponizing the challenges is no solution to the drawbacks. Honest and constructive discussions should be placed above political whims of some actors, for the benefit of the continent.

The BRI provides a great cooperative platform that Africa, China and the rest of the world can benefit from if effectively implemented. Africa should not let this opportunity pass. Instead, the continent should learn from its own experience with the BRI, as well as experiences of other participating regions for better results.

The writer is a scholar of international relations. Twitter: @Cavinceworld.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Chinese COVID-19 vaccine starts final tests in Brazil

Brasília, Brazil, Jul 22 – A Chinese-made vaccine against the new coronavirus entered the final stage of testing Tuesday in Brazil, where volunteers received...

1 hour ago

County News

27 injured at Mombasa’s Likoni ferry crossing following a stampede

MOMBASA, Kenya, July 22 – At least 22 people were injured on Tuesday evening following a stampeded at the Likoni ferry crossing channel in...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Kasipul MP due in court for faulting mass gathering ban

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 22 – Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were was expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus death toll rises to 250 as 642 patients cleared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The health ministry announced twelve more coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday raising the country’s death toll to 250, representing a case fatality rate...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

MOH urges diet-centered approach to mitigate severe COVID-19 effects among the elderly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Ministry of Health is rooting for a diet-centered approach to mitigate severe COVID-19 effects among the elderly, saying...

17 hours ago

Kenya

NASA is dysfunctional: Kalonzo’s Wiper greenlights coalition talks with Jubilee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 –Wiper Party’s National Executive Committee on Tuesday resolved to hasten coalition talks with ruling Jubilee Party, citing the collapse of...

17 hours ago

World

EU agrees landmark 750-bn-euro virus ‘Marshall Plan’

Brussels, Belgium, Jul 21 – EU leaders emerged from a marathon four-day and four-night summit Tuesday to celebrate what they boasted was a historic...

17 hours ago

World

Sudan’s ousted strongman Bashir goes on trial for 1989 coup

Khartoum, Sudan, Jul 21 – Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir, ousted amid a popular pro-democracy uprising last year, went on trial Tuesday over the...

17 hours ago