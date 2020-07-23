796 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kenya, highest on a single day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – COVID-19 cases surged to 15,601 Thursday, after recording 796 new infections.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said “this is the highest number we have ever recorded on a single day.”

“We continue to plead with Kenyans to take this matter seriously. Today we have 796 new cases,” she said.

89 per cent of the new infections are asymptomatic.

“And this tells you that everyone can get this disease,” she told a news briefing.

The death toll also rose to 263 after three more succumbed to the virus.

Dr Mwangangi said 378 patients were cleared after recovering from coronavirus, 199 on home-based care and 179 from various hospitals. This rased recoveries in the countries to 7,135.

“This disease is really well within our communities,” the CAS said, and urged Kenyans to continue observing the public health guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of infections at 539.

“We would like to make a special appeal to Kenyans to ensure that when they feel unwell, they visit a healthcare facility immediately,” she said.