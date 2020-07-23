Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Ministry of Health said it has started preparing for infections peak projected to start in August.

Capital Health

796 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kenya, highest on a single day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – COVID-19 cases surged to 15,601 Thursday, after recording 796 new infections.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said “this is the highest number we have ever recorded on a single day.”

“We continue to plead with Kenyans to take this matter seriously. Today we have 796 new cases,” she said.

89 per cent of the new infections are asymptomatic.

“And this tells you that everyone can get this disease,” she told a news briefing.

The death toll also rose to 263 after three more succumbed to the virus.

Dr Mwangangi said 378 patients were cleared after recovering from coronavirus, 199 on home-based care and 179 from various hospitals. This rased recoveries in the countries to 7,135.

“This disease is really well within our communities,” the CAS said, and urged Kenyans to continue observing the public health guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of infections at 539.

“We would like to make a special appeal to Kenyans to ensure that when they feel unwell, they visit a healthcare facility immediately,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

African summit seeks to ease Mali crisis

Bamako, Mali, Jul 23 – West African leaders gathered in Bamako on Thursday in a fresh push to end an escalating political crisis in...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

UK announces Sh150mn grant to support COVID-19 research in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – The United Kingdom has announced a Sh150 million grant for an innovative scientific research that will help individual Kenyan...

2 hours ago

County News

Senate fails to reach consensus on third basis formula for record fourth time

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – A cash crisis is looming in counties after Senators on Thursday failed to reach a consensus, for a record...

3 hours ago

County News

Fresh Wrangles At City Hall As Elachi Vows To Reject Reinstatement Of Ngwele As Clerk

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – A power struggle intensified at City Hall Thursday after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi vowed to reject the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s new Auditor General takes over

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – Nancy Gathungu took over office Thursday, effectively kicking off her 8-year term as Kenya’s Auditor General. She took over...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Al Shabaab suffers heavy casualty in Yumbis attack: Police

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 Police said Thursday that an attack at Yumbis police camp in Garissa had left several Al Shabaab fighters seriously injured,...

6 hours ago

Africa

We must stand up against modern-day slavery by France in Africa

By David Matsanga in London What happens in French territories, such as Cameroon, pains every African; I want to stand tall and high by...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya gets Sh150mn from UK for COVID-19 scientific research

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – The UK has today announced support for innovative scientific research that will help individual Kenyan scientists detect coronavirus antibodies...

6 hours ago