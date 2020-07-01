Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya has increased her testing capacity in recent weeks, leading to high number cases with the peak now projected from August.

Capital Health

50 COVID-19 patients discharged as death toll rises to 149

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1- Kenya said it had discharged 50 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 2,089.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said more patients were expected out of hospital in the coming days after showing signs of recovery.

“50 patients have been discharged but sadly we have lost one more life to the disease,” he said and hailed health workers “for their continued dedication and the achievement we are making in the recoveries.”

He, however, said for the disease to be contained, every Kenyan must take personal responsibility to observe the containment measures laid out by the government.

Other than the curfew and lockdown, Kenyans have been urged to continue wearing a mask while in public places, sanitizing or washing hands using water and soap as well as maintain a 1.5 metres social distance.

“I want to make a special appeal to each one of us, to take personal responsibility in this fight against coronavirus disease. As we test more samples, the number of positive cases has been on the rise and at the moment, almost all counties have recorded a case of coronavirus,” he said.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 307 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest infections reported on a single day.

“Our numbers have started to increase and today we have 307 positive cases,” he said of the cases detected from 3,591 samples tested since Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I urge all Kenyans to play their part in helping bring the curve down,” he pleaded.

He warned that if Kenyans continue ignoring containment measures laid out by the government, the spread of the disease will go out of control.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Breast reconstruction technique boosts confidence in women after masectomy

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer and it is the third leading cause of death from cancer. Most women diagnosed with...

12 mins ago

World

Russians set to back reforms allowing Putin to extend rule

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jul 1 – Russians are set to approve constitutional reforms on Wednesday denounced by critics as a manoeuvre to allow President...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Re-imagining Kenya and creating a new civic culture

Every nation has its transformative moments. But such rarely come without a struggle. It could be war, revolution, rebellion, constitutional change and such disruptive...

2 hours ago

Africa

Egypt reopens pyramids to tourists after virus closure

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 1 – Egypt reopened its famed Giza pyramids to the public on Wednesday after a three-month closure, seeking to restart a...

2 hours ago

World

EU reopens to outside visitors as virus surges in US

Corfu, Greece, Jul 1 – The European Union reopened its borders on Wednesday to visitors from 15 countries but excluded the United States, where...

2 hours ago

County News

Maraga revisits call for more funding as Judiciary goes online

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- Chief Justice David Maraga has warned that unless the government provides adequate funding to the judiciary, its programs including the flagship...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

186 health care Workers positive for COVID-19 in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1- 186 healthcare workers have so far tested positive for coronavirus since the first case was reported in mid-March. Director-General of...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Indian groom’s wedding, funeral leave over 100 infected with coronavirus

NEW DELHI, India, Jul 1- More than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India after attending the wedding – and then funeral...

4 hours ago