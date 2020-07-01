50 COVID-19 patients discharged as death toll rises to 149

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1- Kenya said it had discharged 50 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 2,089.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said more patients were expected out of hospital in the coming days after showing signs of recovery.

“50 patients have been discharged but sadly we have lost one more life to the disease,” he said and hailed health workers “for their continued dedication and the achievement we are making in the recoveries.”

He, however, said for the disease to be contained, every Kenyan must take personal responsibility to observe the containment measures laid out by the government.

Other than the curfew and lockdown, Kenyans have been urged to continue wearing a mask while in public places, sanitizing or washing hands using water and soap as well as maintain a 1.5 metres social distance.

“I want to make a special appeal to each one of us, to take personal responsibility in this fight against coronavirus disease. As we test more samples, the number of positive cases has been on the rise and at the moment, almost all counties have recorded a case of coronavirus,” he said.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 307 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest infections reported on a single day.

“Our numbers have started to increase and today we have 307 positive cases,” he said of the cases detected from 3,591 samples tested since Tuesday.

“I urge all Kenyans to play their part in helping bring the curve down,” he pleaded.

He warned that if Kenyans continue ignoring containment measures laid out by the government, the spread of the disease will go out of control.