4 patients succumb to COVID-19 raising virus-related deaths to 238

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Four coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the country within 24 hours leading to Monday bringing to 238 the number fatalities reported since March 26.

The new death toll represents a national case fatality rate of 1.7 per cent.

The country’s death rate has averaged below 2 percent so far in July as compared to June’s 2.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent recorded in May. The highest fatality rate was reported in April at 5.1 per cent.

During the regular briefing on the status of the pandemic on Monday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also noted 494 COVID-19 cases have been cleared in 24 hours raising recoveries registered since April 1 to 5,616.

The new cleared cases include 465 patients who were recovering under home-based care.

“I want to thank our healthcare workers for this great achievement that we have been witnessing,” he said.

A year-old child is among the new 418 cases which were reported within the last 24 hours after 2,574 samples were analyzed.

Total coronavirus cases reported since March 14 stood at 13,771. The cases are spread across all counties counties except Baringo, West Pokot and Samburu.

Aman said that Nairobi and Mombasa counties have recorded high attack rates at 176.1 and 151.9 per 100,000 residents respectively, while least affected counties registered a 28.1 attack rate.

The Health CAS further raised concern over complacency by a section of Kenyans noting some even doubt the daily caseload and fatality figures issued by the Health Ministry.

“It seems like the high numbers have not sunk work among our people. We have continued to witness misbehavior by some Kenyans including some of our leaders. Let us not behave like doubting Thomas’s,” he said.