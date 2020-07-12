379 COVID-19 cases reported after 7,050 samples tested, case fatality at 1.8pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Ministry of Health Sunday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases raising to 10,105, the number of coronavirus infections reported since March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted the new cases were diagnosed from 7,050 samples analysed within a period of 24 hours.

COVID-19 death toll rose to 185 after one more patient succumbed to the disease representing a drop in case fatality to 1.8 per cent.

The new case fatality is a drop from the 1.89 per cent reported on Friday and 2 per cent recorded in the beginning of the month, 2.5 per cent in June, 3.4 per cent in May and 5.1 per cent recorded in April.

“I send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the bereaved,” Kagwe said in an emailed statement.

A two-year-old child and a 97-year-old are among the new cases which include 253 males and 126 females.

Nairobi accounted for 209 of the new cases while Kiambu reported 49. Busia reported 38 cases, Migori (19), Mombasa (16), Kajiado (12), Uasin Gishu (8) and Lamu (6).

Machakos and Nakuru reported five cases each, Narok, Wajir and Kisumu reported two each while Garissa, Isiolo, Kericho, Nyamira, Nyeri and Trans Nzoia counties reported single cases.

Kagwe reported the recovery of 49 more patients raising the total recovery toll to 2,881.

In Nairobi, the cases are spread across Kibra (52), Lang’ata (45), Kamukunji (28), Dagoretti North (17), Makadara (17), Embakasi Central (9), Embakasi East (8), Westlands (7), Dagoretti South (4), Embakasi West (4), Kasarani (4) and Roysambu (4), Ruaraka (2), Embakasi South (2), Mathare (1) and Starehe (1).