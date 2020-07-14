36 COVID-19 cases under active ICU management countrywide: MoH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The Ministry of Health says 199 COVID-19 patients have undergone Intensive Care Unit management, since the coronavirus pandemic visited the country in March.

Public Health Director General Patrick Amoth on Tuesday said health facilities are currently handling 36 cases with 90 others having recovered while 73 died while under care.

Of the 36 active cases, Amoth said 18 are on mechanical ventilatory support while 18 others are others are on oxygen support.

“Total cumulative COVID-19 cases who have passed through ICU are 199, out of these we have had 90 discharges and 73 deaths,” said Amoth.

Amoth noted the health ministry was spending Sh71,000 a day to manage a COVID-19 patient under critical care, while mild cases cost Sh21,400 each daily.

He however noted most COVID-19 patients in the country are asymptomatic hence the adoption of home-based care program.

He observed management of COVID-19 patients under the home-based care program is nine times cheaper as compared to institutional care.

Coronavirus cases reported since March stood at 10,971 on Tuesday after 497 additional cases were announced. The health ministry has 202 deaths which translate to 1.87 per cent fatality rate. A total of 3,017 recoveries have been reported.