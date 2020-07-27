Connect with us

27 injured at Mombasa’s Likoni ferry crossing following a stampede

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, July 22 – At least 22 people were injured on Tuesday evening following a stampeded at the Likoni ferry crossing channel in Mombasa.

The victims were rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital by the Kenya Red Cross and Mombasa County paramedics.

The stampede occurred following congestion on the island side of the crossing channel.

The congestion was a result of the withdrawal of one of the ferries, after a minor accident, according to Kenya Ferry Services management.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa, said MV Kwale hit MV Safari while on the mainland side of the Likoni crossing channel.

The impact caused a gaping hole on MV Safari, which is the newest ferry at the channel received in April 2020.

“The hole on the side caused water to ingress and flood the engine room. The vessel had to be assisted by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) tug boat to get to safety,” he said in statement.

The incident led to huge traffic and human congestion at the channel during the evening rush hour.

Commuters on the island side ran out of patience and started to push their way through and overwhelmed the sentries manning the gates at the waiting bay.

“Commuters were pushing through the gates, then a stampede occurred. The Kenya Ferry management and police are to blame for the incident,” said one of the victims.

 “We found so many people injured here. We started helping them by taking them to safety. The first people to be taken to hospital were in bad condition,” Meali Ali who among the first responders to arrive at the scene said.

The stampede is the first major incident to happen at the Likoni crossing channel since October 2019 when a vehicle slipped from the ferry midstream and plunged into the deep sea with two occupants.

The bodies of the two – a mother and her daughter – were later retrieved following sustained public pressure ahead of the October 20 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

