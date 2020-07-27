27 county-based Huduma Centres to resume issuance of good conduct certificates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – Twenty-seven Huduma Centres across the country are set to resume issuance of Police Clearance Certificate services on Monday.

In a public notice published on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) listed Huduma Centers in Nandi, Nyeri, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, Kajiado, Kajiado West, Isiolo, Meru, Siaya, Bungoma, Kwale, Makueni, Nyamira, Busia, Taita Taveta and Tharaka Nithi counties among citizen service hubs set to resume issuance of the good conduct certificates.

Others include centres in Samburu, Kirinyaga, Homa Bay, Kilifi, Lamu, Muranga, Narok, Migori and Vihiga counties.

Applicants seeking the services will however be required to book an appointment indicating the date and exact time they intent to visit the centres. Applicants seeking the services will however be required to book an appointment indicating the date and exact time they intent to visit the centres/FILE

Clients are reminded to observe the Ministry of Health directives on the prevention of COVID-19.

The DCI on June 29, announced resumption of its services at the re-opening of the Huduma Center located in Nairobi’s Central Business District (GPO offices) amid a huge backlog occasioned by the suspension of services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest announcement came a week after the DCI announced the resumption of the services at its headquarter located along Kiambu Road.

The directorate outlined new guidelines which included limiting client visits to 600 daily from 7 am to 4 pm to comply with the social distancing guidelines imposed by the Ministry of Health.