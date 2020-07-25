255 arrested in Nairobi for violating curfew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25- At least 255 people were arrested in Nairobi on Friday night, for violating the curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

With COVID-19 cases surging well over 16,000, the government has vowed to strictly enforce the curfew regulations which have been in force for the past 3 months.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo described Friday evening as a ‘terrible night’, after many people were found openly defying the dusk to dawn curfew that starts at 9pm. Most of them were arrested at a nightcliub in Utawala.

“Kenyans don’t want to listen. Some still think the disease is not there,” he told Capital FM News.

Most of those arrested were found in bars, while others were out walking or driving home well after 9pm.

“It is sad that most of the people feigning ignorance are perceived to be learned,” he said.

He said they will all face charges on Monday.