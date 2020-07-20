Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the doctors who are specializing in internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, renal and pediatrics will be based at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) /CFM/FILE - Moses Muoki

Capital Health

20 specialized Cuban doctors to support pandemic fight at KUTRRH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – The COVID-19 fight in the country received a major boost on Friday after the government announced the arrival of 20 specialized Cuban doctors to support ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the doctors who are specializing in internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, renal and pediatrics will be based at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

“With the COVID-19 cases rising, these specialized doctors will go a long way in supporting our doctors in managing the disease and also in exchanging of skilled development,” he said.

Kagwe revealed that the doctors are from the Brigade of Henry Reeve, a contingent of doctors specialized in Disaster Situations and Epidemics.

He credited President Uhuru Kenyatta for facilitating the coming of the doctors in the country to help in the fight against virus whose infection rate continues to peak.

He revealed that President Kenyatta personally made a phone call to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel to bring in the doctors who will offer their services in the country for a period of three months with a possible extension for another three.

“We are really grateful for that gesture from the Cuban government,” he said.

Kenya is a long-standing partner of Cuba in the filed of medicine ostensibly in facilitating training of her doctors in Cuba.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Burkina’s anti-jihad volunteers stir praise and controversy

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Jul 18 – To some, they are doughty fighters who with meagre resources put their lives on the line. To others,...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Handshake jolts House leadership sweeping away DP Ruto’s allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 17 – Members of Parliament supportive of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have registered a...

17 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 cases soar to 12,062 in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Kenya is fast moving to the peak of COVID-19 infections, with an increased number of positive cases by the...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

TVET centres reopening in September pegged on compliance to virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – The education ministry has put in place an elaborate assessment mechanism which will determine the reopening of Technical and...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

New virus cases spark alarm in China’s Xinjiang

Shanghai, China, Jul 17 – The capital of China’s far-western Xinjiang region curtailed most flights into the city on Friday and has shut down...

19 hours ago

Kenya

CJ Maraga urges new Auditor General Gathungu to be fearless in her duties

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 17- Chief Justice David Maraga has challenged the country’s first female Auditor General Nancy Gathungu who took the oath of office...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 containment protocols for Worshippers’ safety, clerics told

NYERI, Kenya July 17 — National Interfaith Council Chairperson Archbishop Anthony Muheria on Friday exuded confidence of a hitch free resumption of congregational worship...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Police Chopper That Crashed In Meru Was Trying To Avoid Power Cables In Emergency Landing

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – An investigation report on the police helicopter crash in Meru that occurred last month has revealed that it was...

22 hours ago