A health worker in a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

181 COVID-19 cases reported with 2,131 samples screened

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Registered coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 8000 mark on Monday after 181 people tested positive for the disease, bringing to 8,067 the number of cases reported since March.

A statement from the Ministry of Health on Monday indicated the new cases were from 2,131 samples tested in within a period of 24 hours.

Males account for 123 cases while 58 cases were detected among females, with the youngest case being a four-month old infant while the oldest aged 79.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 134, followed by Kiambu (19), Mombasa (9), Kajiado (6), Machakos (6), Lamu (3), Muranga (2), while Uasin Gishu and Kirinyanga recorded a case each.

The ministry reported that four virus-related deaths raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 164.

On a positive note, 127 patients were at the same time discharged from various health facilities after having recovered bringing to 2,414 the total number of recoveries recorded so far.

To date 191,394 samples have been tested for coronavirus.

