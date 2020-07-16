Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe gives a status update on the COVID-19 pandemic on July 28. /MOH

Capital Health

16 deaths as Kenya records 723 new COVID cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 31 – Kenya recorded 16 new virus deaths Friday as positive cases surged to 20,636.

The country’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 723 new positive cases were detected from 8,679 samples tested in 24 hours.

“We continue to record high numbers of positive cases and that is why we are pleading that you must take care of yourself,” Kagwe said, “today, we have 723 new cases and 16 deaths.”

And he warned that coronavirus does not discriminate on age, having killed people in their 30’s.

“You must not be an old person or with diabetes to get COVID-19,” he warned, “it does not discriminate.”

