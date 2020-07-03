100-year-old patient among 247 newly detected coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – A 100-year old patient is among 247 newly detected coronavirus cases that were reported on Friday, raising the total number of cases registered in the country since March to 7,188.

The Ministry of Health said the new cases were from 4, 417 samples analyzed within a period of 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests carried out in the country since March was reported at 180,206.

Chief Administrative Secretary for Health Rashid Aman said five of the 247 were foreigners.

“Of the 247 cases, males comprise 164 and females 83, the youngest is a one-year old infant while the oldest is 100 year, this is the oldest we have seen so far,” Aman said.

The cases are distributed in Nairobi (153), Mombasa (35), Kajiado (15), Busia (12), Kiambu (12), Uasin Gishu (4), Machakos (4), Garissa (4), Muranga (2), Nakuru (2),Siaya (2), Lamu (1) and Nyamira (1).

In Nairobi the cases are distributed in Kibra (35), Westlands (28), Dagoretti North (16), Kasarani (13), Embakasi East (12), Starehe (10), Langata (8), Makadara (6), Embakasi South (5), Embakasi West (4), Kamukunji (4), Roysambu (4), Dagoretti South (3), Ruaraka (3) and Embakasi Central (2).

In Mombasa the cases were reported in Mvita (17), Likoni (6), Changamwe (4), Kisauni (3), Jomvu (3) and Nyali (2).

Kajiado’s 15 cases are in Kajiado East (10), Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado Central (1).

Busia the 12 cases are in Teso South (8), Teso North (2) and Matayos (2).

Kiambu also registered 12 cases are in, Kiambaa (6), Ruiru (3), Thika (2) and Kikuyu (1).

Uasin Gishu four cases are in Ainabkoi (2), Kapseret (1) and Turbo (1).

Machakos reported four cases are in Athi River, while Garissa registered two case each in Daadab and Garissa Township.

The cases in Murang’a were reported in Maragua and Kiharu, while Nakuru’s two cases were reported in Nakuru West.

The cases in Siaya were in Alego Usonga, Lamu’s in Lamu West and Nyamira’s in Nyamira town.

The country’s COVID-19 fatalities rose to 154 after two more patients succumbed to the virus.

Total recoveries stood at 2,148 after 39 more patients were discharged after having recovered.