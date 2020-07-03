Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample from a Nairobi resident during a mass screening/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

100-year-old patient among 247 newly detected coronavirus

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – A 100-year old patient is among 247 newly detected coronavirus cases that were reported on Friday, raising the total number of cases registered in the country since March to 7,188.

The Ministry of Health said the new cases were from 4, 417 samples analyzed within a period of 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests carried out in the country since March was reported at 180,206.

Chief Administrative Secretary for Health Rashid Aman said five of the 247 were foreigners.

“Of the 247 cases, males comprise 164 and females 83, the youngest is a one-year old infant while the oldest is 100 year, this is the oldest we have seen so far,” Aman said.

The cases are distributed in Nairobi (153), Mombasa (35), Kajiado (15), Busia (12), Kiambu (12), Uasin Gishu (4), Machakos (4), Garissa (4), Muranga (2), Nakuru (2),Siaya (2), Lamu (1) and Nyamira (1).

In Nairobi the cases are distributed in Kibra (35), Westlands (28), Dagoretti North (16), Kasarani (13), Embakasi East (12), Starehe (10), Langata (8), Makadara (6), Embakasi South (5), Embakasi West (4), Kamukunji (4), Roysambu (4), Dagoretti South (3), Ruaraka (3) and Embakasi Central (2).

In Mombasa the cases were reported in Mvita (17), Likoni (6), Changamwe (4), Kisauni (3), Jomvu (3) and Nyali (2).

Kajiado’s 15 cases are in Kajiado East (10), Kajiado North (4) and Kajiado Central (1).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Busia the 12 cases are in Teso South (8), Teso North (2) and Matayos (2).

Kiambu also registered 12 cases are in, Kiambaa (6), Ruiru (3), Thika (2) and Kikuyu (1).

Uasin Gishu four cases are in Ainabkoi (2), Kapseret (1) and Turbo (1).

Machakos reported four cases are in Athi River, while Garissa registered two case each in Daadab and Garissa Township.

The cases in Murang’a were reported in Maragua and Kiharu, while Nakuru’s two cases were reported in Nakuru West.

The cases in Siaya were in Alego Usonga, Lamu’s in Lamu West and Nyamira’s in Nyamira town.

The country’s COVID-19 fatalities rose to 154 after two more patients succumbed to the virus.

Total recoveries stood at 2,148 after 39 more patients were discharged after having recovered.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Macron replaces French PM after election rout

Paris, France, Jul 3 – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named a senior but low-profile bureaucrat as prime minister to replace Edouard Philippe,...

23 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 case fatality rate declines to 2.1 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate slightly dropped to 2.1 per cent on Friday down from an average of...

3 hours ago

World

India’s Modi makes surprise China border visit after clash

Srinagar, India, Jul 3 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to India’s northern frontier region with China on Friday in his...

4 hours ago

Africa

French court rejects fresh probe of plane downing that sparked Rwanda genocide

Paris, France, Jul 3 – French appeals judges on Friday threw out a bid to reopen an investigation into the 1994 assassination of Rwanda’s...

4 hours ago

County News

CMD warns against proposed downscaling of political parties funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has cautioned against a legislative proposal to slash political parties funding, saying the move...

4 hours ago

business

Central region governors laud revival of Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge rail

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Governors drawn from the central region have commended ongoing efforts by the national government to revive the Nairobi-Nanyuki metre-gauge...

6 hours ago

County News

Mombasa clerics urge resumption of congregational worship amid virus uncertainty

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 3 – Pastors at the Coast on Friday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to open the churches and allow Kenyans to converge...

7 hours ago

World

More than 160 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

Hpakant, Myanmar, Jul 3 – The battered bodies of more than 160 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide...

8 hours ago