The injured were rushed to Makindu Sub-County Hospital/FILE

County News

1 dead, 5 injured in intercommunal clashes along Makueni-Kajiado border

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jul 4 – One person was shot dead on Saturday in a resurging intercommunal conflict along the Makueni-Kajiado border, the latest in a spate of bow-and-arrow attacks.

The conflict over pasture also left five people injured.

During the attack on Saturday, an unknown number of Morans attacked rival youths from Makueni.

The injured were rushed to Makindu Sub-County Hospital.

Speaking following the incident, Makueni County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim pointed an accusing finger at national administration officers – chiefs and and their assistants – at Mashuru, in Kajiado county for failure to give intelligence on time to avert the attack.

“Investigations shall start with our chiefs and assistant chiefs,” he said.

Maalim said he had already dispatched police officers from Makindu sub-county to restore peace.

He said security teams from both Makueni and Kajiado will work jointly to investigate the incident and ensure perpetrators are prosecuted.

