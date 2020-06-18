Connect with us

A health worker in a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Year-old child among 213 COVID-19 cases as 6,024 samples screened

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – A year-old child is among the 213 people  who have tested positive for coronavirus raising the country’s toll to 4257, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new infections were diagnosed from 6,024 samples analysed within a period of 24 hours.

“The increasing number means that the possibility of one getting infected is real because the virus is well entrenched in our community and lurking in our midst, yet it is possible to curtail the spread of virus if all of us strictly adhere to containment measures which are very clear to all of us,” he said during the daily briefing on COVID-19.

The CAS said 198 of the patients are Kenyan while 15 are foreigners with 152 being  males and 62 females.

Aman said 136 of the new cases were tracked in Nairobi. Mombasa registered 32 while Kajiado and Busia had 13 and 5 cases respectively.

Nakuru and Machakos recorded 4 cases each, Garissa and Isiolo reported 3 cases each, Taita and Kitui had two each while Migori, Narok and Embu had a single case each.

“Nairobi continues to be one of the epicenters, the number of infections in Westlands, Embakassi, Kibera, Langata Dagoretti, has been rising steadily, this situation should be of concern to everyone, especially residents in the areas, it requires serious soul searching on what it is that they are not doing right,” the CAS noted.

Aman raised concern over laxity by individuals especially in public spaces saying non-adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols could derail the country’s efforts to win the war against the pandemic.

“Life is not as normal as it used to be, we have a hidden enemy that is lurking in our midst. We are appealing to all Kenyans to observe the guidelines,” Aman added.

