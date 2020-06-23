Wiper Party sends show-cause letter to Muthama

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23- The Wiper Party has written to former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama to explain why he should not face disciplinary action for violating the party’s constitution.

The party’s National Chairman Chirau Ali Makwere on Tuesday said Muthama has been given two weeks to respond.

He cautioned that the vocal politician risks being expelled from the party should he fail to toe the line.

“He has been making political statements that are not in line with the party,” Makwere said, without elaborating.

Muthama’s woes started after he publicly declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto for the 2022 presidential election, a position not supported by the party and its leader Kalonzo Musyoka who inked a coalition agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party.

“Discipline is extremely important, not just in schools but even in our everyday way of life,” Mwakwere said.

He is also accused of neglecting to discharge his duties as a National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the party.

Wiper Deputy Leader Farah Maalim said anyone working against President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Wiper Leader will not be spared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is not a school where everyone can say what they want,” Maalim said. “Muthama has a personal democracy to deal with any person. But at the party level, we do not have any cooperation with the Deputy President.”