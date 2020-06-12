Connect with us

Capital News
In his petition, Wetangula had claimed that some 14 signatures collected for his ouster were made by imposters who are not members of the party’s National Executive Council/FILE/CFM/Moses Muoki

Wetangula withdraws PPDT petition as FORD-Kenya leadership changes rescinded

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 –  Embattled FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has withdrawn his petition before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) after Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, rescinded her gazette notice on FORD-Kenya leadership changes.

Wetangula’s lawyers led by Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi told PPDT Nderitu recalled her decision to recognize Eseli Simiyu and Wafula Wamunyinyi as Interim Secretary General and Party Leader respectively.

As a result, Wetangula told members of the tribunal that he was not interested in pursuing the application seeking to bar Wamunyinyi and Wafula from taking FORD Kenya leadership.

The Bungoma Senator through his lawyers Havi, John Khaminwa, and Nelson Milimo told the Tribunal the Registrar of Political Parties had referred the dispute to the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism.

However Wamunyinyi’s lawyer Stephen Ligunya said the Gazette Notice issued by the Registrar of Political Parties still stands, insisting it had not been withdrawn or recalled and that the two officials still remain in office.

In his petition, Wetangula had claimed that some 14 signatures collected for his ouster were made by imposters who are not members of the party’s National Executive Council.

Reacting to the coup, the embattled FORD-Kenya leader asked his supporters to dismiss his “illegal ouster” which he claimed was carried out by cowards who had ulterior motives.

“Don’t panic, coups are archaic to good order and activities of cowards. Anybody who wants to run for a seat in Ford Kenya file your papers and let’s meet at Bomas. I have no doubt delegates will still give me a chance to run this party,” said Wetangula.

