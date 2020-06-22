We’ll have new House leadership team by Thursday-Kimunya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – The new Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has hit the ground running, declaring House leadership committees will be re-constituted by Thursday.

Kimunya made the announcement Monday, when he was named the new Majority Leader.

He takes over from Garissa Town MP Aden Duale who was kicked out for being disloyal to the party, largely because he is seen to align himself more to Deputy President William Ruto whose relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta is on the rocks. Aden Duale was kicked out as Majority Leader of the National Assembly. /CFM-FILE.

Monday’s changes were announced at a Jubilee Coalition’s Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Kenyatta.

His Deputy Ruto was also present at the meeting held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, KICC attended by 174 Jubilee MPs. Jubilee MPs during a PG at KICC on June 22, 2020. /PSCU.

Five MPs absent include Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).

Aden Keynan was named Coalition Secretary, a post previously held by Kimunya.

“There is a process that needs to be completed and by Thursday the committees are required to have elected their leaders and the same communicated by the clerk of the National Assembly,” Kimunya told reporters after the meeting that lasted less than 30 minutes. New majority Leader Amos Kimunya. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

Kimunya who struck a conciliatory tone maintained that the changes withing the party were necessary, because Jubilee is “committed in delivering the services it pledged to Kenyans in the remaining two years in office.”

While reacting to the existence of rebels’ within the party, the former Finance Minister noted that the party was solid and vowed to steer it in the right direction using his new role.

“The rebels exist in the eyes of people who want to profile people as pro and anti. People attended the PG because they are committed to the party,” he said.

Four chairpersons and 12 members – most of them who held vice-chair posts lost their positions.

National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe had on Wednesday notified Speaker Justin Muturi on the removal of the 16 MPs.

Already intense lobbying is underway to fill the vacant positions with Jubilee Party’s new coalition partners – KANU, ODM, Wiper and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) keen on reaping the benefits of their newfound relationship.

In the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee, Kieni MP Kanini Kega who orchestrated the downfall of Duale is hoping to succeed his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wa who was axed over his close association with Ruto.

In the changes, the new team will also seek to replace William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Julius Melly (Tinderet) and Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka who lost their positions as chairpersons for Justice and Legal Affairs committee, Education and the Sports Committee respectively.

Mandera South MP Adan Haji was also removed as chairman of the Agriculture committee.

Sirisia MP John Waluke lost the vice-chairmanship of the committee on Administration while Aldai’s Cornelius Serem was removed from the Trade panel.

Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi was removed as vice-chairperson of the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee. Endebess MP Robert was ejected as vice-chair of the Energy committee while Alice Wahome lost her vice-chair position of the Justice and Legal Affairs committee.

Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir was removed as vice-chair of the Labour committee while Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani was axed as the vice-chairman of the Lands committee.

Others who were removed include: vice-chairpersons of committees Turkana South MP James Lomenen (Cohesion), Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule (Broadcasting) and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru (Members’ Services).