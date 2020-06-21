Connect with us

Waiguru's evidence against impeachment was delivered to the Senate in 40 cartons.

Kenya

Waiguru submits voluminous responses ahead of impeachment trial

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – Embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has filed responses to form basis for her defence in the impeachment trial set for this week by a Senate committee.

Waiguru was impeached by the County Assembly of Kirinyaga over abuse of office, gross misconduct, and manipulating the public procurement procedures.

She is also accused of illegally conferring a benefit of Sh10 million to herself for travel allowance.

On Saturday, Waiguru submitted voluminous documents contained in 40 cartons to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate, in line with the deadline set by the 11-member Senate committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Waiguru’s lead lawyer is her husband Kamotho Waiganjo.

The committee was established last week after the Senate endorsed it to probe the allegations facing the first time Governor and establish whether the claims against her are substantiated.

But even as the hearings begin, 14 Senators who voted to have Waiguru prosecuted by the committee of the whole House have complained that the process is a charade. Some claimed that Waiguru’s fate is already known.

Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, who is also the governor’s spouse, is leading her legal team. He told reporters on Saturday that they are prepared to respond to the Senator’s queries.

“We have filed all responses substantive to all the charges leveled against the Governor. The responses are contained in 40 cartons and it is unfortunate to the people of Kirinyaga that the matter reached here,” he said.

The Kirinyaga County Assembly will be the first to face the committee when the hearings commence its formal sittings on Tuesday, with Waiguru set to appear on Wednesday.

Anne Waiguru is battling to save her job as Kirinyaga Governor after MCAs voted to impeach her. /CFM-FILE.

The committee will then retreat to write a report on Friday when it will either absolve Waiguru or recommend her removal from office.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary only requires the support of six Senators to survive the axe.

