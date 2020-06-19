Universities ordered to cease quarantine admissions ahead of September reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Public universities have been directed to cease admission of new quarantine patients as the government hopes to resume learning in September after the institutions’ calendar was disrupted by the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This is after University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi issued a circular on Wednesday, June 17, giving the clearest indication that the ministry is easing the restrictions imposed to contain the widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The government ordered the closure of all learning institutions in March after the country registered its first local case.



Nabukwesi directed public varsity management to put in place measures to ensure trainers, trainees and all staff are tested, have face masks.

University managers have also been tasked to ensure adequate water, soap and sanitizers are made available ahead of the anticipated resumption of on-site learning.



Universities are to ensure that contingency plans are provided for those students and members of staff who might need assistance to get back to their institution as well as those who might not be able to get back.



The PS said all varsity heads should file a progress report with his office by June 25.

