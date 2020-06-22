Uhuru chairs crucial Jubilee PG at KICC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at KICC Monday morning to chair a crucial Jubilee Coalition’s National Assembly Parliamentary Group meeting.

The president arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, KICC, the venue of the meeting shortly before 10am.

His Deputy William Ruto walked from his office across the road.

On Sunday, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe warned members of dire consequences if they fail to attend the meeting.

“Missing the PG meeting should not come to anyone’s mind. Disciplinary actions is crystal clear in Jubilee Party Act to those who are deviating from fundamental requirements of the party,” Murathe said in a message on his Facebook page.

Members who missed a previous PG at State House, mainly nominated Senators, faced disciplinary action.

“In the recent days we have witnessed a lot of disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience and direct insults to our party leader. That must come to an end,” he said.

Murathe fired the warning even as some of the MPs loyal to Deputy President William Ruto, like Nakuru’s Kimani Ngunjiri, said they will stay away.

For others like Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, he has no time to attend a meeting “where we will be insulted.”

Party sources said key on the PG is to announce new House leadership members after 16 were de-whipped over divided loyalty-with Majority Leader Aden Duale topping the list. Duale is accused of being too close to DP Ruto whose relationship with President Kenyatta has hit rock bottom. /CFM-FILE.

Last week, Ruto hosted all the de-whipped MPs for lunch at the Jubilee Asili Centre, in what has sparked mixed reactions in the party.

Analysts see the move as a scheme to organise himself ahead of the 2022 presidential election, having lost grip of the current party which gave them power.

Opinion was divided Sunday on whether Duale will survive, even as more than 130 MPs petitioned the party leader to kick him out.