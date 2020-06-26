Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/FILE/PSCU

TVET institutions to reopen for assessments in September: CS Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Friday  said Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions will reopen in September for administration of exams.

Speaking after meeting the institutions’ principals in Kisumu, the CS said preparations are in place to have the students write their examinations in shifts after thorough assessing preparedness of TVETs in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the TVET institutions are better placed to embrace social distancing.

Prof Magoha directed the principals to get physicians from the Ministry of Health to take them through what is required to combat the fast spreading pandemic.

“If the PS and his team inspect the institutions and confirm that they comply with COVID-19 requirements, that class can be allowed to come in and do examinations,” he said.

He said learners in TIVETs can attend lessons in shifts while adhering to social distancing.

“The government is going to work as if we are going to open on September 1, and the TIVETs institutions as we have looked at them have a much better chance of survival in terms of getting social distancing,” Prof Magoha said.

He said head of institutions had agreed to produce their own masks which will be worn at all times by the students and tutors.

He however noted social distancing will be a challenge in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools when schools are opened but that will not deter the government from soldering with its plans for opening.

Magoha said the government may not be able to double or triple facilities in public learning institutions to conform to the social distancing regulations considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

He ruled out learning in shift in primary and secondary schools noting that it can only happen in Grade I, II and III.

“Due to the East African Community protocol, we cannot change the education calendar so that we start our year in September,” he said.

