Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Traffic snarl-ups from truck are common in Busia as seen in this photo taken on May 26, 2020/CFM

business

Truckers decry delayed COVID-19 clearance at border posts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has raised concerns over delayed processing of coronavirus results for truck drivers, citing a negative impact on trucking businesses.

Speaking during an interview on Capital FM Wednesday, KTA Chief Operating Officer Mercy Ireri said some of the drivers have had to wait for 9 to 14 days at the borders to get their results.  

“It has even gone for 14 days where we are not getting our results. Mombasa and Nairobi are said to have the capacity of testing up to 200 samples, but they barely test 100. So every day we have a backlog of over 300 drivers who have not gotten tested and they have to get to the port to collect or deliver cargo,” Ireri said.

She said the delay is posing serious threat to the transport industry adding manufacturers and transporters were unable to agree on who bears accommodation costs incurred by drivers as they wait for the results, further compounding the crisis.

“If there is delay, it increases the operations costs, then what this means is that the transporter will also try to reduce the workforce. If you are also not able to evacuate your cargo and we only have four free days, then it means you also pay for storage,” she said.

The government made it mandatory for truck drivers to take COVID-19 tests 48 hours before entering or exiting border points on May 6.

The decision was made in order to reduce cross border transmission of the coronavirus.

 “You have heard before the risk of truck drivers transmitting the virus; let us say from Mombasa to Nairobi going to the west all the way to other countries. We have agreed henceforth that truck drivers will be taking coronavirus test at least 48 hours before leaving Nairobi or Mombasa,” Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He urged all truck drivers from neighboring countries to ensure they travel with their COVID-19 free certificates to avoid inconvenience.

Long queues have been witnessed at border posts in the recent past causing traffic snarl-ups as truck drivers await to be tested and cleared to travel.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Procurement chief tasked to explain tenders in Waiguru impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – The chief Procurement Director in Kirinyaga County was on Wednesday tasked to explain how questionable tenders were awarded to...

8 mins ago

County News

Mombasa Law Courts to resume operations on July 2 under strict COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Open court sessions at the Mombasa Law Courts are set to resume within fourteen days, under stringent coronavirus prevention...

37 mins ago

Capital Health

Teachers to report in school 2 weeks earlier ahead of September re-opening

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – Teachers will be required in school two weeks earlier, ahead of September re-opening. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said...

1 hour ago

World

Human error caused Pakistan plane crash that killed 97: initial report

Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun 24 – A plane crash which killed 97 people in Pakistan last month was because of human error by the pilot...

2 hours ago

business

Johnson & Johnson told to pay $2.1 billion over cancer-causing talc powder

Washington, United States, Jun 24 – A US court has upheld a verdict that talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson caused ovarian cancer...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Auditor General nominee Nancy Gathungu to be vetted July 3

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24- National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee is scheduled to vet Nancy Gathungu, the nominee for the position of the...

4 hours ago

World

One conflict, two museums: how the Korean War still divides the peninsula

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jun 24 – In the capitals of the two Koreas, flagship museums offer radically different accounts of the same conflict...

4 hours ago

World

North Korea’s Kim suspends military plans against South: KCNA

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jun 24 – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suspended plans for military action against the South, state media...

4 hours ago