Top SDA cleric suspended over child negligence, maladministration

KISII, Kenya, Jun 17 – Seventh Day Adventist’s South Kenya President, Dr Julius Bichanga, has been suspended over child negligence and misconduct.

The move which has threated to split the Kisii bloc was sanctioned by the Executive organ responsible for overseeing church operations in the region.

Dr Bichanga’s suspension, the executive said will pave way for investigation into allegations of irregularities in his administration and failure to give child support to a child he got out of wedlock.

Dr. Bichanga however dismissed the allegations terming them as baseless as the child support suit is ongoing in court.

He also dismissed claims funds for the construction of Nyanchwa Mission Hospital were misappropriated.

Some elders however cried foul claiming the church leadership was bent on vilifying Bichanga on flimsy grounds.

The elders claimed the church leadership had a habit of triggering wrangles whenever elections were due to ensure their favored candidates sailed through unchallenged.

“The South Kenya conference has sidelined some leaders from other churches especially from Omobera conference for long,” Nicodemus Nyangeri, a church elder, said.

He further alleged that a senior church leader who also serves in the national executive engineered Dr. Bichanga’s suspension.