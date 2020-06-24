Connect with us

Prof Magoha ordered the closure of schools in mid-March after the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the country/CFM-FILE.

Teachers to report in school 2 weeks earlier ahead of September re-opening

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 24 – Teachers will be required in school two weeks earlier, ahead of September re-opening.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the teachers will be required to undergo training on COVID-19 measures, before learners report.

“We will need teachers in school two weeks earlier because they need to be trained on COVID-19,” Magoha said Wednesday, on a visit to the Kitui textile industry.

He said the government is also working to ensure learners are provided with free masks when they report in school.

Other measures include fumigating classrooms, provision of water storage in schools and providing sanitisers.

“We are working on these measures because we want to ensure that the school environment is safe for the learners and teachers,” he said.

He has also directed schools to ensure that only 15 to 20 learners will be accommodated in classrooms, in what will pose a major challenge to most schools that were already populated.

Kenya’s COVID-19 infections tally inched closer to the 5,000 mark Tuesday, when 155 new cases were reported. So far, 128 people have died from the disease.

The Ministry of Health projects the country’s infections peak from August this year.

