SUPKEM officials face DCI probe over misappropriation of funds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – At least ten senior Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) officials were Thursday set to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for grilling over alleged misappropriation of an undisclosed amount of funds.

Acting Chairperson Hassan Ole Nado and Council Secretary General Ambassador Mohammed Mahad will be expected to respond to audit queries raised under the 2017/18 accounts.

Some eight other officials are set to be questioned over the same in coming days.

Among the issues raised by auditors include alleged mismanagement of millions of shillings belonging to pilgrims who attend the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims.

“We noted some serious flaws in the management of Hajj funds belonging to pilgrims,” reads the audit report seen by Capital News.

The 2017-2018 audit covered three accounts; Hajj, building projects and the main account.

Some Hajj funds, the report indicated, were not made through the provided bank transfers.

The said monies were meant to settle Saudi Hajj Pilgrims account during the 2018 pilgrimage, through the SUPKEM bank account.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“No evidence has a been provided to show the amounts were actually paid to the Saudi Hajj Office,” reads the report.