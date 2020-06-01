Connect with us

State House Nairobi/FILE

State House Madaraka Day fete limited to 46 dignitaries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Only 46 guests have been invited to attend the national celebrations to mark this year’s Madaraka Day which are slated to be held at the State House, Nairobi Gardens.

According reports by the national broadcaster, Deputy President William Ruto and his spouse Rachael, Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi, opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi are among high profile personalities who will be at the annual event which will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Others include disciplined services commanders, House Speakers and House Leaders, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and a host of Cabinet Secretaries including Fred Matiangi (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Monica Juma (Defence) among others.

The event is planned to kick off from 10am will take a maximum of 45 minutes with the key highlights including the President Kenyatta’s inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces and then address the nation.

As part of the guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, all guests are required to wash their hands and wear their face masks during the ceremony.

Interior Principle Secretary Karanja Kibicho announced last week that the celebrations will be streamed through all media houses and social media platforms following the government ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.   

“The Madaraka Day Production will be packed with entertainment and documentaries highlighting our culture and development milestones as a great nation,” said Kibicho in a circular to all regional commissioners.

The commissioners are required to ensure no gatherings are held during the occasion that was to be hosted in Kisii County this year.

Madaraka commemorates the day in 1963 that Kenya attained self-governance after decades as a British protectorate.

