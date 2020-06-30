Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
House Speaker Justin Muturi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Speaker says only 2 MPs positive for COVID

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi says only two Members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus.

Without revealing the identities of the two lawmakers, Muturi said one has since been discharged after undergoing successful treatment while the other is still in isolation at home.

“I have deliberately given this information to reassure the public and dissuade the ongoing speculation,” he said in communication before the House on Tuesday, on the day a local newspaper The Standard published a story that there was panic after several MPs tested positive for the virus.

Politicians have been on the receiving end in recent days over their defiance in failing to observe the COVID-19 containment measures, with many often seen in huge gatherings.

“The media should desist from sensationalizing the cases in Parliament as though these cases were any different from the rest of the cases in the country,” the Speaker warned.

He directed House committees to desist from holding physical meetings and encouraged them to instead have virtual meetings.

“No physical meetings are to held without complying with the Ministry of Health guidelines and my direct authority,” he said.

Both Houses of Parliament have been accommodating a limited number of lawmakers in the chamber during normal House business sittings since the outbreak of the virus was reported in the country in mid-March.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By Tuesday, Kenya had recorded 6,366 infections and 148 deaths.

Muturi however, advised MPs or parliamentary staff who might have got in contact with infected persons to take personal responsibility and undergo voluntary testing and self-isolate.

“The House has also amended its rules of procedure to allow virtual sittings. These are progressive measures for which we continue to implement for the safety of all,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Four dead as protests erupt over killing of Ethiopian singer

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jun 30 – At least four people were killed as protests spread across several Ethiopian cities on Tuesday after a prominent...

45 mins ago

Kenya

BBI team ready to present final report

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee says it has completed its task, and is now ready to present its...

2 hours ago

World

China imposes feared Hong Kong security law

Beijing, China, Jun 30 – China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong Tuesday, dramatically tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city...

2 hours ago

Kenya

House summons Tobiko over planned Ngong Forest evictions

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has been invited to appear before the National Assembly Environment Committee on Monday, July...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenyan police ranked top rights abusers during virus pandemic

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – A new report by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has put the National Police Service and...

3 hours ago

County News

Rare white giraffe sighted at Garissa’s Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – A rare white giraffe was spotted outside the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy in Ijara within Garissa County on Tuesday, sparking...

5 hours ago

World

As surrogacy booms, fears Ukraine becoming ‘online baby store’

KIEV, Ukraine, Jun 30 – Tears of joy stream down Andrea Viez’s face as she lifts her baby boy, born to a surrogate mother...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Fatalities in Kenya from COVID rises to 148

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – The number of people killed by COVID-19 in Kenya has risen to 148. The latest four deaths were announced...

6 hours ago