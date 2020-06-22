Skip Jubilee PG at your own risk: Murathe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has warned members of dire consequences if they fail to attend Monday’s Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting.

The meeting, to be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), was called by party leader Presidential Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Missing tomorrow’s PG meeting should not come to anyone’s mind. Disciplinary actions is crystal clear in Jubilee Party Act to those who are deviating from fundamental requirements of the party,” Murathe said in a message on his Facebook page.

Members who missed a previous PG at State House, mainly nominated Senators, faced disciplinary action.

“In the recent days we have witnessed a lot of disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience and direct insults to our party leader. That must come to an end,” he said.

Murathe fired the warning even as some of the MPs loyal to Deputy President William Ruto, like Nakuru’s Kimani Ngunjiri, said they will stay away.

For others like Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, he has no time to attend a meeting “where we will be insulted.”

Party sources say key on Monday’s PG is to announce new House leadership members after 16 were de-whipped over divided loyalty-with Majority Leader Aden Duale topping the list.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Duale is accused of being too close to DP Ruto whose relationship with President Kenyatta has hit rock bottom. /CFM-FILE.

Ruto was also expected at the meeting, even though he has unveiled Jubilee Asili, that is seen as a splinter group from Uhuru’s Jubilee Party.

Last week, Ruto hosted all the dewhipped MPs for lunch at the Jubilee Asili Centre, in what has sparked mixed reactions in the party.

Analysts see the move as a scheme to organise himself ahead of the 2022 presidential election, having lost grip of the current party which gave them power.

Opinion was divided Sunday on whether Duale will survive, even as more than 130 MPs petitioned the party leader to kick him out.