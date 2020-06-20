Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Capital Health

Sickle cell disease patients at higher risk of severe COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Patients with sickle-cell disease (SCD) face a higher risk of contracting and suffering severe COVID-19 due to their low immunity resulting from the blood disorder, the health ministry warned on Thursday . 

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of the pandemic in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman urged people living with the disease to strictly observe the precautionary measures to avoid contracting the coronavirus and always consult healthcare providers should they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

SCD is a genetic disease characterized by a change in the shape of a red blood cell, from a smooth circular shape, to a crescent shape, which can result in the blockage of small blood vessels.

“Patients with this disease often experience chronic pain, risk of recurrent infections and other serious complications. They are at higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and more likely to get severe illness if they get infected, this is due to their impaired immunity resulting from blood disorder,” Aman said.

The CAS further urged caregivers to  stock a minimum of month-long medical supplies for the sickle cell patients.

His remarks coincided with the World Sickle Cell Diseases Day which is commemorated on June 19 every year.

Aman said that Kenya represents 6,000 of the 24,000 children born in Africa with the disease with up to 80 per cent of the children dying before their fifth birthday.

“The recurrent pain and complications caused by the disease can interfere with many aspects of the patient’s life including education, employment and psycho social development,” the Health CAS added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He, however noted that  the health ministry tin collaboration with stakeholders in the health sector, had developed guidelines for managing the disease. The protocols will be rolled out soon.  

“This will help to improve the quality of care offered at our health facilities and community levels,” Aman said while updating the nation on new COVID-19 infections.

As of June 19, the number of coronavirus infections had risen to 4,374. A total of 1550 recoveries and 119 deaths have been reported since March.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Protesters topple Washington DC statue of Confederate general: media

Washington, United States, Jun 20 – Protesters have toppled Washington DC’s only statue of a Confederate general and set it on fire, according to...

43 mins ago

Corona Virus

WHO warns of virus danger as Brazil cases hit one million

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jun 19 – The World Health Organization warned Friday of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic, as...

45 mins ago

Kenya

FORD-Kenya’s Wetangula, allied leaders teargassed in Bungoma homecoming fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Police in Bungoma teargassed Ford-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula and other leaders from Western Kenya as they attempted to...

2 hours ago

World

China charges Canadians with spying, Ottawa ‘disappointed’

Ottawa, Canada, Jun 19 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he is “disappointed” that China has formally charged two Canadians with spying,...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

MOH voices concern over house parties as virus curve maintains steady rise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman has cautioned against a tendency by residents in some Nairobi neighborhoods to hold house...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

117 COVID-19 cases reported as 3,043 samples screened, death toll rises to 119

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The Ministry of Health confirmed 117 new coronavirus cases on Friday bringing the cumulative toll reported in the country...

18 hours ago

Africa

Kenya reaches out to Djibouti after UN Security Council victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reached out to Djibouti following Kenya’s victory of the much coveted United Nations...

19 hours ago

Africa

Regional peace, security top on Kenya’s UN Security Council agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The fight against terrorism and radicalization as well as regional peace and stability will shape Kenya’s agenda at the...

19 hours ago