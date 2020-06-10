Connect with us

Governor Ngilu (right) condemned Waiguru's (left) impeachment accusing those behind the move of scheming her downfall out of malice

‘She is a woman!’ Kobia, Ngilu come out guns blazing in Waiguru’s defence

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margret Kobia and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu are among high profile women leaders who have come to condemn Governor Ann Waiguru’s impeachment over misconduct terming the resolution by Kirinyanga County Assembly as witch hunt against a woman leader.

Waiguru was impeached on Tuesday after 23 ward representatives voted in favor of her removal, in a motion where the Governor was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of power and irregular award of tenders.

CS Kobia, through a statement to newsrooms, said Waiguru is being targeted for being a strong woman leader, adding that her impeachment is in bad taste.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Waiguru’s term is being cut short by an impeachment. This is an indication that some of us do not value strong women leadership,” she stated.

Governor Ngilu condemned Waiguru’s impeachment accusing those behind the move of scheming her downfall out of malice.

The travesty visited upon Kirinyaga Gov. Waiguru is one of the many crooked ways that PhD machinations are using to pull her down and we strongly condemn it. My sisters Anne, take heart, hold your head high and continue serving the people of Kirinyaga. You will be vindicated,” said Ngilu.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga said she will stand with Waiguru until justice is served.

Their remarks however elicited backlash from Kenyans on social media including Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi who faulted the women leaders saying elected leaders are evaluated on meritocracy and performance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Havi said if the Gender CS was genuine on gender equity, she should have petitioned the CJ to dissolve the Parliament for violating the two-thirds gender rule.

“The distinguished Governor was elected by popular vote; not affirmative action. Elected leaders are evaluated on meritocracy and performance,” said Havi.

Others lashed out at the Gender CS saying she was being hypocritical and turning a blind eye on other ousted women leaders.

“Save us this hypocrisy. You muted when Susan Kihika and Cecile Mbarire were illegally removed from their seats. It’s unfortunate a Cabinet Secretary is choosing to side with a proven thief,” Maina Karobia, a tweeter user, stated.

“What about Susan Kihika and cecile Mbarire you didn’t pull out the memo..You are taking sides,” Evans Miloo, another user tweeted.

