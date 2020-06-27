Shalom Hospital in Machakos sealed off after COVID-19 deaths, infections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 27 – Shalom Hospital in Athi River, Machakos, has been temporarily shut following unprecedented COVID-19 infections at the health facility.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Saturday said the decision to close the facility on Friday night was arrived at after consultations with Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council and the Director General of Health.

An unknown number of patients are said to have died at the facility having contracted COVID-19.

He said people booked as inpatients at the hospital also tested positive for COVID-19 amid concerns that they may have contracted the virus while at the hospital.

A health worker also tested positive.

The hospital will now act as a quarantine facility pending screening of all hospitalized patients who will now be placed under mandatory isolation.

Mutua added that the process of screening and testing for the disease may take several days.