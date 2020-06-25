Senator Ongeri elected unopposed as county accounts committee Chairperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri was Thursday elected the Chairperson of the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee, following the withdrawal of Ledama Ole Kina’s (Narok) candidature.

He will be deputized by Marsabit Senator Hargura Godana.

The two were elected unopposed in an election that was held Thursday morning after the House leadership reconstituted the membership in committees on Wednesday.

A month ago, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo formally write to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to remove Ole Kina from all Senate Committees after he was elected to chair the watchdog team against Ongeri who was ODM’s preferred candidate.

Ledama moved to court to stop his ouster but later withdrew the case after mending fences with ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Other members of the 9-member team include Fatima Dullo (Isiolo), Ochilo Ayacho (Migori), Johannes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) and Irungu Kangata (Murang’a).

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi who had won the deputy chairperson slot was de-whipped by Jubilee Party from the Committee.

The committee oversights the expenditure of billions of shillings given to 47 counties under the Division of Revenue and other conditional grants.

The House has been operating without the committee since the expiry of the term of the previous members in December, 2019.



