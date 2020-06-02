Senator Kamar clinches Senate Deputy Speaker’s post unopposed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Uasin Gishu Senator Prof Margaret Kamar was Tuesday elected Senate Deputy Speaker unopposed.

Prof Kamar’s victory followed the withdrawal of nominated Senator Judith Pareno (ODM) who until Tuesday midday was her only competitor in the race.

Senator Kamar succeeds Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kindiki Kithure who was ousted two weeks ago for being disloyal to Jubilee Party Leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prof Kamar took oath of office which was administered by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyengenye. She was accompanied to the dais by House Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and Kisumu nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga.

“Following the adherence of the Senate standing orders in the conduct of election of the Senate Deputy Speaker, I hereby declare Uasin Gishu Senator as the duly elected Deputy Speaker,” Speaker Ken Lusaka declared.

Senator Poghisio congratulated Senator Kamar on her election saying she was fit for the job. He further exuded confidence that she would deliver on her mandate perfectly.

“She has the trust of the all members and I believe she is going to compliment the work of the Speaker, she is well trained and we wish her well,” he said.

Minority Leader James Orengo (Siaya) credited Senator Kamar for her non-partisan approach during the enactment of the Constitution (2010).

“She is a distinguished professor and taught in different fields. I want to appreciate this election. The withdrawal of her competitors in the race speaks volumes about her stature,” he said.

Majority Whip Irungu Kangata said that Kamar’s qualifications were excellent and that she was the perfect replacement for Kindiki.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetngula noted that Kamar was simply a “woman of great distinction” and added that her competency was unmatched.

Machakos Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr lauded Kamar for being a true believer of democracy and noted that she will steer the Senate in the right direction.

Isiolo’s Fatuma Dullo noted that Kamar’s election was a deserved win and credited her for always being firm in her decisions.

She cited the Senate Parliamentary Group meeting that sanctioned the removal of rebel members from key positions where she revealed that despite numerous attempts from some quarters to have her not attend the meeting, she told them off and went attend the forum.

“She is very courageous and confident. She received threats when we were summoned to State House but she stood her ground,” she said.

The seat attracted interest from five Senators but all withdrew citing their support for the choices of their respective parties.

Besides Senators Kamar and Pareno, three other Senators had expressed interest to serve in the plum position including Senators Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.