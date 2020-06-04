Senator Haji leads Pastoralists PG in defending Duale against Kega-led onslaught

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 4 – The Pastoralists Parliamentary Group has come out to defend National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale against an onslaught by a section of the Jubilee MPs led by Kinini Kega (Kieni) who want him removed from the positions.

The legislators led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in the matter as they offered to mediate in seeking a amicable resolution.

“We are grateful that the President has decided to retain Duale to continue to be the Majority Leader. We want to assure you that we have always been loyal and we will continue to be loyal. We will obey and fulfill any instruction given by the party,” Haji said.

“If for any reason there is a feeling that we have gone wrong, we did not intend to do so but our intention is to work with you through thick and thin,” he added.

Duale who retained his seat during Tuesday’s Parliamentary Group, has found himself facing opposition from Kega who is said to be collecting signatures from Jubilee Party MPs with an aim of forcing the Garissa Township MP out. Duale (left) who retained his seat during Tuesday’s Parliamentary Group, has found himself facing opposition from Kega (right) who is said to be collecting signatures from Jubilee Party MPs with an aim of forcing the Garissa Township MP out/FILE

Mandera Senator Mohamed Mohamud said Duale had done a great job and tried to drive the agenda of the party.

“We will try and ask him (the President) to believe in us because we have been with him for a long time, we will assure him that Duale will be able to do this. We want to thank Uhuru for retaining him,” he said.

Duale on Wednesday evening issued a statement accusing Kega of perfecting the art of extortion to solicit favours from him and his friends in exchange for the withdrawal of signatures.