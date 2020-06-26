Connect with us

Capital News
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru follows proceedings of her impeachment trial at the Senate on June 24, 2020/CFM

County News

Senate team wants Waiguru close aides prosecuted over fraudulent tenders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 26 – The 11-member Senate committee that cleared Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has recommenced investigations on her top procurement officials and others said to be her close aides.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who chaired the committee, noted that it is apparent that there exists a well-orchestrated and complex web of corruption in the tendering process at the County.

He said the commitee has recommended investigations by Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, as a matter of urgency.

The committee singled out Pauline Kamau who is the Director of Administration,  ICT Director Wayne Gichira and the Supply Chain Management Director Carilous Otieno, as officers who should take personal responsibility.

“They should step aside as the DCI, EACC and all other prosecutorial organs look into this,” said the Kakamega Senator Friday when he tabled a report clearing Waiguru from impeachment by County Assembly members.

Kirinyaga MCAs’ had accused Governor Waiguru of influencing the appointments of tender committees to award mega contacts to her associates.

However, when Otieno was summoned before the Senate Committee he dismissed the claims, explaining that Kamau and Gichira had only chaired three tender evaluation committees since 2017.

In clearing Waiguru of impeachment, the Senate team said evidence provided could not be substantiated.

