Senate Plenary to discuss rules of procedure in Waiguru’s impeachment on Monday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Senate House Business Committee (SBC) has recommended the formation of an 11-member special committee to substantiate the allegations leveled against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during the impeachment proceedings by Members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

Speaking after attending the meeting of the House agenda setting team on Friday, Majority Whip Irungu Kangata said the Senate will hold a Special Sitting on Monday to decide procedure on how to hear Waiguru’s case on Tuesday.

“Senate Business Committee has met this afternoon and made a recommendation in regards to the process to be used in the matter of Impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru. The recommendation will be made public on Monday,” Kang’ata said.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka summoned the SBC after he received the communication from Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi informing him of the resolution to impeach the Governor.

The Impeachment Procedure Act stipulates that the Senate must, within 10 days of receiving the Assembly’s resolution from its Speaker, convene and set up a special committee or sit as a committee of the whole House to determine whether or not the claims in the impeachment are substantiated.

Among the documents that were transmitted to the Senate are; the Kirinyaga County Assembly Hansard Report of the proceedings during the impeachment, evidence of the allegations used to support the impeachment motion and the list of the MCAs who voted and the respective charges.

Waiguru was impeached on Tuesday over allegations of abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution.

The motion was backed by 23 MCAs out of 33. Four other ward representatives who attended the sitting abstained from the vote.